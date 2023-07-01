Maintenance work to affect B'luru metro on July 2

No metro from MG Road to Baiyappanahalli for two hours on July 2

Trains will operate as usual on all other sections such as Kengeri-MG Road, KR Pura- Whitefield, and Nagasandra-Silk Institute.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 02:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 03:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Namma Metro services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli will be suspended for two hours — from 7 am to 9 am — on Sunday. 

This is to facilitate maintenance work between the Trinity and MG Road metro stations on the Purple Line.

Trains will operate as usual on all other sections such as Kengeri-MG Road, KR Pura- Whitefield, and Nagasandra-Silk Institute, beginning at 7 am from the respective terminal stations, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said in a press release. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Namma Metro
BMRCL

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

 