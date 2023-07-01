No metro from MG Road to Baiyappanahalli for two hours on July 2

Namma Metro services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli will be suspended for two hours — from 7 am to 9 am — on Sunday.

This is to facilitate maintenance work between the Trinity and MG Road metro stations on the Purple Line.

Trains will operate as usual on all other sections such as Kengeri-MG Road, KR Pura- Whitefield, and Nagasandra-Silk Institute, beginning at 7 am from the respective terminal stations, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said in a press release.