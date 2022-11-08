No price hike, assure Bengaluru restaurants despite spiralling butter, ghee costs

Despite spiralling butter and ghee prices, decline in cost of gas and cooking oil has deterred restaurant owners from hiking food prices at their outlets.

Butter and ghee are primary ingredients of dosa, the city’s bestselling snack, while they are also used extensively in preparing sweets.

“Vegetable prices shot up following heavy rains. The price of butter has gone up by 16 per cent, and that of ghee by 25 per cent over the last six months,” said Arun Adiga, owner of Vidyarthi Bhavan. “We are able to balance it out (due to decline in prices of other inputs.”

Some restaurants have limited the quantity of ghee masala dosa, according to an eatery in V V Puram. Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) President P C Rao said restaurants had collectively agreed to refrain from any price hike. “We believe that this is not the right time to increase prices as the crowds are only now returning to the eateries,” he said.

Sathish B C, managing director, Karnataka Milk Federation, said prices have not seen any abnormal increase. “When you compare our Nandini products to those of private players, our prices are low.”

Nandini ghee prices have gone up from Rs 518 a litre in September to Rs 620 in November, an increase of Rs 102 in two months.