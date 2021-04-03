Now, Covid-19 vaccination reaches Bengaluru apartments

In a first for Bengaluru, the Covid-19 vaccination drive for over-45s was held at apartment complexes on Friday.

The BBMP decided to allow the drive days after the Centre rejected a proposal to permit vaccination in large apartment complexes.

The civic body has classified the vaccination sites at apartment complexes as “sub-centres”, in line with the union government’s guidelines. Although the decision to allow resident welfare associations to set up vaccination centres in collaboration with private hospitals was announced only on Friday evening, the service was rolled out hours earlier.

The vaccination drive at Brigade Millenium was held in association with Blossoms Hospital. In total, about 140 residents were vaccinated.

Flood of requests

Private hospitals have been receiving several requests from apartment associations for setting up of vaccination centres. The Apollo Hospitals group alone has received requests from about 29 apartment associations. But hospitals can charge only Rs 250 per dose, whether they do the vaccination on the premises or at the apartment complex. No additional charges can be levied.

Gayathri Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Brigade Millennium, said that previous efforts to conduct the vaccination within the apartment complex could not take off due to lack of proper guidelines or the SOP from the state government.

An alternative was to sign an MoU with a private hospital, which the BBMP facilitated. “The hospital has an ambulance and an AEFI kit to deal with any adverse eventuality. We also have an in-house doctor. The BBMP’s Bommanahalli health officer helped us tie-up with the hospital,” she said.

At Platinum City, Peenya, a vaccination drive was held in association with People Tree Hospital. About 140 people were vaccinated there.