Now, petition against Aarogya Setu seeks deletion of data

A petition challenging the compulsory downloading of the Aarogya Setu app has been amended, with the petitioner now seeking deletion of data in the wake of the breach of privacy.

The PIL has been filed by Anivar A Aravind, a Bengaluru resident who claims to be a digital rights activist and associated with a New Delhi-based NGO.

In the amended petition, the petitioner has sought a direction to the respondents to permanently delete all the data collected through the Aarogya Setu app, including the data transferred to third parties.

The petitioner stated that the government has now launched ‘Aarogya Setu Open API’ for companies having registration and operation in India, and having more than 50 employees or users or customers.

“This means, based on one-time consent from their employees, which could be obtained coercively and obscurely, these companies would be able to obtain employees’ health data directly and continuously from the government,” the petitioner stated.

Meanwhile, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka adjourned the hearing, indicating that it will decide on the main issue as to whether the government can make the use of the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for the general public for availing government services.