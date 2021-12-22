Omicron scare: Bengaluru's Brigade Road to stay dim on New Year’s Eve

Brigade Road will not have the usual lighting and decoration for Christmas and New Year to keep away revellers from thronging in large numbers despite authorities not officially imposing restrictions.

"Lighting and decorations alone attract at least 3 to 4 lakh people every year on these streets. As Omicron is spreading faster than imagined, this is a precautionary measure taken by all the traders," said Sohail Yusuf of the Brigade’s Shops and Establishments Association (BSEA).

He added that only 30% to 40% of the usual shoppers have turned up while clothes and electronics have been in demand the most this season. Traders rued that holiday sales have dipped in shopping hubs across Bengaluru due to the Omicron scare and New Year’s Eve restrictions.

"There has definitely been a drop in sales between Deepavali and Christmas. The Christmas shoppers are buying dresses, but the party crowd have not been buying much as there are not many office parties or other new year parties in general," said Sanjay Motwani, president of Commercial Street Traders Association.

"While women are buying red dresses, men are buying specific suits and shirts,” said a manager of a store on Commercial Street. Customers feel prices of many items including flowers and candles have shot up over the years. “Christmas trees now cost around Rs 20,000 while they used to cost half the amount last year,” said Anthony, a shopper of Christmas decor.

At Church Street, "sales are returning to near normal at the pubs, bars and restaurants. But fresh restrictions have left many of us worried,” said Deepak Batavia, president of Church Street Shop Owners' Association.

Sumanth Mutt from the popular 1BHK in Koramangala noted that the hospitality sector had a hard time since the onset of the pandemic. "It’ll get worse if the government imposes curbs in the wake of Omicron,” he said. “Our major concern is why are they targeting the hospitality sector when other sectors are functioning freely?”

Vowing to take necessary Covid precautions, he added that the hospitality industry does not get tax or renewal rebates. "Holiday's the time that the hospitality industry gets some business,” Mutt said.

Meanwhile, commercial buildings have been experimenting with different strategies to lure shoppers. The Bangalore Traders’ Association has organised a unique Christmas decoration competition for showrooms and offices on MG road and adjoining areas. Several malls in Koramangala, Whitefield and other places have decked up uniquely based on winter themes.

