One more house flooded in Shivajinagar due to metro work

One more house in Shivajinagar has been flooded with slurry during the Namma Metro work, with BMRCL officials stating that such breaches will recur due to air pockets in the soil.

The breach happened on Monday night at a house on Shivaji Road in Shivajinagar, five days after two buildings were flooded with slurry in the same neighbourhood.

Occupants of the house found it challenging to handle the slurry flooding the floor. They reached out to the local leaders and BMRCL officials seeking assistance.

BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said the slurry leakage occurred around 11 pm. “The slurry has been cleaned and necessary grouting has been done. The occupants have been safely moved out. The slurry leakage is due to unconsolidated sandy clay strata in this area,” he added.

To a question, an official said despite soil analysis such incidents are bound to occur. “Unlike road or open areas, we cannot get data on soil strata below the house. The lack of this information makes it difficult to take up preventive grouting. When there is loose soil or an air pocket below the foundation of a house, the high-pressured slurry breaks out,” an official said.

As tunnelling work on the 13-km underground stretch (Dairy Circle to Nagawara) is likely to take more than two years, more such incidents could occur in the coming years, officials admitted.

After cracks appeared in the walls of some structures in Bamboo Bazar last year, activists in the area had urged BMRCL to evacuate residents of the houses situated in the affected areas before taking up the work.