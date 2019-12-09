Onion price crashes by over 40% in wholesale market

Onion prices suddenly plunged on Monday as produce from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat flooded the market, bringing the price of the essential kitchen staple from about Rs 15,000 per quintal on Saturday to below Rs 8,000 per quintal.

Crashing bulb prices may be good news for consumers but traders and agents in the Yeshwantpur APMC yard were not pleased as sacks of onion, procured from as far as Vijayapura and Belagavi, remained unsold.

“I had sold 30 sacks at the rate of Rs 15,000 per quintal on Saturday and left for Vijayapura,” Mallikarjun H, an agent, told DH. “The good price had given hope and I brought 25 sacks in the morning. I left Vijayapura yesterday in a hurry (Sunday) without a proper meal only to see that the value of onion has come down by half.”

Lokesh K, president of Onion and Potato Traders Association, said even on Sunday traders had sold a 50 kg sack at Rs 6,500 but the price fell by Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 the next day.

“Excess produce in markets in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states are reaching here. From Solapur alone, we have received 600 truck loads, each of which contained 200 bags. Similarly, we are getting produce from Pune, Nasik, Ahmednagar and other places,” he said.

No immediate relief

Consumers—who have been struggling after prices touched Rs 200 per kg in the city—may have to wait for at least another week as the retail market is yet update the prices.

“Rates at retail markets will start falling after two or three days once the shoppers clear their existing stock bought at a higher price. We expect more produce to hit the market. Within one month, onion will be sold at the usual Rs 25-30 per kg,” said Jayanth of T C Basappa Traders.