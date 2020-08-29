Only 20 people to get Kempegowda awards

The BBMP will give only 20 Kempegowda awards this year in honour of Bengaluru’s founder.

It’s been a tradition to celebrate the Kempegowda’s birthday every year and it cannot be stopped but the event will be held at a lower scale, Mayor M Goutham Kumar said.

The celebrations will be held on September 2, he added. The mayor said only 20 people from different fields who selflessly served society would be given the awards. The ceremony will be held at the BBMP head office at 10 am on September 2.

The BBMP earlier decided to hold the celebrations on April 8 on the eve of Bangalore Karaga and had even

invited applications for the awards but postponed the event due to Covid-19.

The awards aren’t free from controversies. The BBMP is accused of awarding too many people. In 2018, it announced 380 awards but this number eventually rose to 532. The next year, then-mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun capped the number at 52, but the BBMP increased it to 70. Eventually, one 100 people were awarded. The cash prize was enhanced to Rs 50,000.