Orchid exhibition at Lalbagh from tomorrow

The Orchid Society of Karnataka will conduct a two-day exhibition on October 19 and 20 at Lalbagh’s MH Marigowda Hall.

B Venkatesh, IFS, director, department of horticulture, will inaugurate the event.

The best orchid species and hybrids varieties will be displayed. There will be counters for sale of orchid plants, potting accessories and books on orchids. Training and demonstration sessions on various aspects of the growth of the flowers will be conducted in the forenoon and afternoon on both days.

K S Shashidar, president of the Orchid Society of Karnataka, asked the government to support orchid farming and to improve marketing facilities as well.

“Orchids are grown in Hassan, Sirsi and Madikeri for domestic purposes. There is a need for mass production of orchids for exporting. This can only happen with the government’s support. There is also a need for better packaging facilities if the orchids are to be exported,” he said.