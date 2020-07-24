Over 100 trainee policemen test positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 problems continued to hit the police department with nearly 100 trainee police personnel and undertrial prisoners testing positive on Thursday.

Around 91 trainee policemen from the Thanisandra police training school, around 24 undertrials, three jail authorities and more than 10 police officers have been infected.

Most of the infected policemen are of the constable rank and were staying in the training school quarters located on Thanisandra Main Road near Sampigehalli in North East Bengaluru.

They are receiving treatment at GKVK and Koramangala care centres.

Three days ago, swab tests for all the trainee policemen were done whose results turned positive on Thursday, a senior officer said.

"They have been quarantined. The school premises was fumigated. We are in touch with the infected on group video conference call," the officer added.

In Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, around 24 undertrial prisoners have tested positive. They were recently arrested from across the city and were lodged in separate blocks.

Also, officers, including an assistant jailer and a warden, have contracted the virus. All the infected have been housed at the care centre in Haj Bhavan.

This is the third time undertrials and jail officials being infected in a month.

Policemen infected

A constable working as a writer at the City Special Branch in police commissioner's office tested positive. Following this, the rapid antigen test, which was supposed to be conducted on the premises of the commissioner's office, has been shifted to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters.

A constable attached with Malleswaram station, a head constable and a constable with Kamakshipalya, an assistant sub-inspector with Cubbon Park and a head constable and constable with Chandra Layout police station have also tested positive.