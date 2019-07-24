Overflowing drains reduce Shanthinagar to stinking mess

Shanthinagar residents are irked over the constant overflow of drains during the rains.

Though the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) recently adopted measures, the situation deteriorated within a week.

Residents are now fuming that it has become a common practice to call up BWSSB, whenever the drains overflow, for quick-fixes. “Following our requests for several years, the BWSSB took up the work. They replaced old 9-inch sewage pipes with new 12-inch pipes. We thought the issue was resolved. But again, in the recent rains, the situation turned worse,” Akthar, a resident of the locality for 17 years told DH.

Anticipating a permanent fix, the residents had planned a few water absorption pits along the road. However, after the current mess, they dropped the plan. “When it rains, sewage floods the road. It will take weeks to clear the mess. This environment has made our lives miserable, leaving us vulnerable,” said Vinayaka B, another resident.

When the BWSSB was questioned, residents were blamed for diverting rainwater to sewage lines. “Residents have connected the stormwater drain to the sewage line. We are creating awareness among the residents. We have diverted a few rainwater outlets from the sewage lines. Jetting machines are on standby. The issue will get resolved shortly,” a senior BWSSB engineer in the jurisdiction told DH.