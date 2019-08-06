Oz university conducts open day for students

The University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney, recently conducted an open day in Bengaluru to provide first-hand information to students interested in studying in Australian universities.

Fiona Docherty, vice-president (External Relations), UNSW, said: “UNSW Sydney has a strong startup culture and a supporting eco-system, which also has the biggest student startup programme in Australia.”

As per the details provided at the open day, foreign students in Australia now get to work part time 20 hours a week as well as spend two years after their course and gain work experience. UNSW has courses in engineering, science, medicine, arts and social sciences, built environment, art and design and law.