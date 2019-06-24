Pakistani held for overstaying

The city police have arrested a 50-year-old Pakistani woman for overstaying in Bengaluru.

The arrested has been identified as Shabana, a resident of Siddapura. According to the police, Shabana got married to a Pakistani national, Noor Mohammed, in 1987 and migrated to the neighbouring country. She subsequently became a Pakistani citizen.

In 2010, she divorced her husband and came to India on a tourist visa. Shabana not only overstayed, but also managed to procure the Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, ration card, gas connection, and even a pension certificate for the elderly in her name.

Based on a complaint by Siddapura police station inspector Krishnamurthy, the police took up a case and booked Shabana under appropriate sections under the Foreigners Act, and are investigating further.