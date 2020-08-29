Parents withdraw kids' admissions as Covid-19 pay cuts bite

Covid-induced layoffs and pay cuts are forcing scores of parents in Bengaluru to cancel their kids’ school admissions, revealing another side-effect of the financial havoc unleashed by the pandemic.

Several parents told DH that they have either withdrawn admissions or sought permission from schools to continue their kids in the same class for the next academic year as they are unable to afford the fee and bear the cost of online classes.

“I am in the construction industry and there has been no business for the last six months,” said a parent, who cancelled the admission of his kid and didn’t wish to be identified for the story. “We were sending our children to a reputed private school, but this year we decided to admit only one child as we are unable to bear the cost.”

Another parent of a six-year-old kid had a similar tale. “We have requested the school management to freeze the admission of my child for next year as it is difficult to pay the fee this year. Though the school has not promised, we have no option,” said the parent on the condition of anonymity.

Pratibha P Rao, another parent, said the plan to pay fees in installments had not worked out.

“When the school started online classes, we were really unable to bear the burden as there were no facilities at home. We are sending our child to a top school, and this year we decided to withdraw admission as it was not possible due to the heavy pay cuts,” said Pratibha.

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, admitted about the problem.

“It is true that many parents are taking Transfer Certificate and withdrawing admissions. All parents attribute their decision to financial distress,” he said.

And it is not just schools. Several parents have also decided not to admit their kids to PU courses. “There is uncertainty over classroom teaching. They are struggling to understand some of the subjects via online classes and it will have adverse impact during the annual exam. Hence, we decided not to admit our son to college this year,” said a parent who didn’t wish to be identified.

Dropout rate

The increase in withdrawal of admissions this year is going to increase the dropout rate in the state. According to experts and school managements, if a parent cancels the admission, there will not be any data available with the school about the kid, and it is likely that they would be considered as school dropouts.