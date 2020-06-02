Passenger suffers cardiac arrest, dies at KIA

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 00:59 ist
A 27-year-old passenger suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the airport premises on Sunday evening. He has been identified as Maruthi Ganesh Arepalli, a native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh. Arepalli, an employee of a private firm, had come to the Kempegowda International Airport to catch a flight to Andhra Pradesh.

According to the airport police, around 5 pm, Arepalli was at the restroom in the departure terminal and collapsed. The cleaning staff saw him collapsing and alerted the authorities, who rushed him to hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors told the police that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"We have taken up a case of unnatural death and are waiting for his parents to come to the city for autopsy procedures. The body is kept in the mortuary," a police officer said. 

KIA
Kempegowda International Airport
Cardiac Arrest

