People go fishing on Bengaluru roads as rains intensify

On August 30, a Twitter user posted a picture of a traffic police holding a fish in their hand while others around him seemed fascinated by the finding

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 14:27 ist
Fish found on Bengaluru roads. Credit: Twitter/@sleepyhead148

In a bizarre incident amid the recent heavy downpour in Bengaluru, a resident came across a “fresh catch” of fish right in the middle of the road.

As the streets of rain-hit Bengaluru face severe waterlogging, along with the unpredictable potholes, aquatic life seem to have found its place on the roads of the city as well.

On August 30, a Twitter user posted a picture of a traffic police holding a fish in his hand while others around him seemed fascinated by the catch.

Read | Roads turn into rivers as rain piles misery on Bengaluru

“Come to Bangalore. You get fresh catch in the middle of the road now!” read the tweet. The post has since gone viral.

“But hey bangalore weather is awesome and so many food options,” commented a user. Another user said, saying, “Bangalore taking ‘hook your customers’ to a whole new (sea) level.”

"Some will say, 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai'. All those who are crying over inflation, can get free fishes - courtesy Modi," said another user in reply to the tweet.

Some users took to deploying comedy in the situation, with one user saying "Not the way we imagined fish delivery…but okay."

While several users mocked the road conditions of the city, referring to Bengaluru roads as a “private beach outside your house,” one user took a jibe at the BBMP as he tweeted, “Thanks to @BBMPCOMM for providing such great services for the taxes collected. There was a similar incident in 2017-18 and we improved from then as I don't remember fish being available on road.”

Bengaluru has been experiencing overnight rains which have resulted in swelling of the lakes and consequential flooding.

Bengaluru
rains
Flood
Fish
Rainfall

