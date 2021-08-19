People open to eating outside food, home deliveries increase by 5-10%, Bengaluru restaurants say

As people become less hesitant about ordering outside food, restaurants are reporting a slight increase in demand.

Advancing the night curfew to 9 pm has also resulted in a 5-10 per cent increase in home delivery orders, an encouraging sign in two years since home deliveries became more prevalent with the onset of the pandemic.

“People’s sentiments matter,” said Avinash Bajaj, co-owner of Truffles, which has multiple outlets in the city. “When there are more cases, people only eat home food. Now, as the cases have gone down, people are more open to eating outside or ordering takeaway.”

Avinash said 90 per cent of people eating out prefer the time between 9 pm and 10 pm. An early curfew has prompted 70 per cent of them to try arriving early. The 20-30 per cent who can’t make it, order food home, which adds to the increase in delivery.

Hoteliers prefer their customers dining at the restaurant instead of opting for extra charges on both parties in the form of service tax.

As most customers prefer hot, fresh food post-Covid, it is only reasonable to consume it immediately after preparation.

“Many have started going to offices and return home by 9 pm. Since they can’t come to the restaurants on time, they opt for delivery. When considered overall, there has been a 5 per cent increase in deliveries," said P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association.

In the last two years, the demand for home delivery has considerably increased, prompting several restaurants to get enlisted on food delivery apps. “Today, from a five-star hotel to a neighbourhood darshini, everybody delivers food," a restaurateur said.