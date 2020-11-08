PES University convocation on November 8

PES University convocation on November 8

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Nov 08 2020
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 02:01 ist

PES University will award 2,031 degrees, and 14 gold medals and 59 silver medals at its fifth annual convocation on Sunday. 

Justice (retired) V Gopala Gowda, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will deliver the convocation address. In view of the pandemic, only rank holders will be allowed to attend the event. 

Chancellor Dr M R Doreswamy said the university had cut the admission fees by 10% considering the financial problems being faced by parents due to Covid-19. 

