PES University to award Rs 5.70 crore worth scholarships

PES University, Bengaluru, is organising an award ceremony for meritorious students on February 29. Nearly 4,362 students are set to receive the Prof CNR Rao and Prof MRD merit scholarships, worth Rs 5.70 crore. Since the 2014-15 academic year, the university has distributed scholarships, worth Rs 27.58 crore.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Prof M R Doreswamy, varsity chancellor and advisor to Government of Karnataka (education reforms), said: “The top 2% of the students in all programmes would be offered the Prof CNR Rao merit scholarships in the form of a 25% tuition fee waiver.” The university, which has adopted digital evaluation, conducted semester exams in December. The results of 9,669 students were announced 11 days after the exams.

The university is organising ‘Samarpana 2020’ to honour martyrs of the armed forces. On March 22, the ‘Samarpana Run’ will be conducted to raise funds. The annual techno-cultural fest ‘Aatmatrisha 2020’ will be held from March 5 to 7.