Photo exhibition at Chitrakala Parishad for two days

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 02:05 ist

The Youth Photography Society (YPS) is marking the World Photography Day by exhibiting an exquisite collection of black-and-white pictures taken by its members at the Chitrakala Parishad.

World Photography Day is marked on August 19. The event will showcase a selection of 100 exquisite black and white pictures by members of YPS on August 20 1nd 21 from 11 am to 6 pm. The ‘fotofantasy’ will be one where a creative table-top ‘On The Spot Shoot’ will be provided at the venue.

Those visiting the event can use their camera or mobile to take pictures and mail them to ypsbengaluru+wpd22@gmail.com. Two prizes will be given away - one for youth below 18 years and one for adults. The event will feature a slideshow and talk by Dr Maddur Badarinath, a fine art photographer from US on August 20, 4 pm. All the events are open to the public. Entry is free. 

