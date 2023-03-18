Photography exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath

Photography exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 04:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Chitrakala Parishath is hosting an exhibition of 50 photographs from the Silent Valley National Park in Kerala, by photojournalist N P Jayan.

Taken between December 2006 and December 2007, the photographs capture all seasons at the national park.

The theme of the exhibition is 'mother and child', says Jayan. "The photos include animals with their young ones, such as an elephants breastfeeding. There also images of rare orchids, visuals from hilltops, etc. The idea is to encourage conservation," he says.

Jayan says he had taken 6,000 photos from the park in 2006-07, and that the first exhibition with 100 select images was held at the India International Centre in Delhi.

The exhibition prompted the then Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan to reconsider a dam project that was proposed at the park and also build a buffer zone around the park, he says.

The exhibition is on till March 19, from 10 am to 7 pm. Entry is free. 

 

