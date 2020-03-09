Photography workshop at NMKRV College for Women

Students at the NMKRV College for Women will learn photography and its different genres from experts as the institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canon India Private Limited.

The company, a world leader in imaging technologies, will support the college to hold a series of workshops over the next two years. Students from all disciplines will get to understand and enjoy nature, wildlife, lifestyle, wedding and candid photography among others. The focus is on capacity building by imparting skills to students, the college said in a statement.

The first workshop, to be held on Monday, will focus on the basics of photography. K N Shanth Kumar, Director, The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd, will inaugurate the workshop at 11 am. An exhibition of the works of photojournalist Astro Mohan will be held on the occasion. Students taking part in the workshop will get

certificates.