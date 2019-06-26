Plumbers’ body for aerators to save fresh water

Aiming to promote better water management, the Indian Plumbers’ Association (IPA) would encourage the use of ‘Aerators’ that reduce wastage of fresh water.

As part of their ‘I Save Water’ campaign, the IPA is joining forces with builders to support better water management, including compulsory installation of Aerators and automatic water meatering systems in upcoming apartment complexes.

“As a pilot project, we’re going to start (Aerators) in a few South Bengaluru apartments,” said IPA’s chairman of Bengaluru chapter B O Prasanna Kumar.

“The device, not more than Rs 50, has been distributed free to the apartment owners. If a tap on washbasin or kitchen sink drains six to seven litres of water a minute, Aerators will reduce it to two-three litres per minute,” he said.

“Installing Aerators reduces water wastage by 50% without compromising the user experience. It helps them wash with less discharge of water without reducing the pressure,” Kumar further noted.

IPA is also promoting automatic water metering that slashes water consumption by nearly 30% worldwide. “This allows individuals to pay for the water they consume. This not only helps them check their own consumption, but also enables them to understand the reasons for extra consumption,” Kumar added.

The association urged the state government to rejuvenate the remaining city lakes to improve the source for borewells, instead of pumping Sharawathi from 300 kilometres.

It also encourages reusing treated waste water in construction projects to reduce consumption of freshwater.