Police, slum youth clash on cricket field

In an effort to reduce stress among slum youths and motivate them to take up sporting activities, the Kumaraswamy Layout police organised a cricket tournament between the police and the youth.

Two police teams — Team A and B — clashed on the playgrounds of the Dayanand Sagar College on Tuesday with teams from the Kashinagar and Chandranagar slums. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Sepat Katoch inaugurated the one-day tournament.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police said the tournament was organised as the youngsters felt neglected and were easily attracted to criminal activities. The idea was to make them part of the society, the police added.

Further, the sporting engagement also aimed at reforming the youth, encouraging them to share information on anti-social elements and gain confidence about the police.

While the Kashinagar team won the tournament, the police Team A finished as runners-up. The participants were honoured with a trophy. Hundreds from the slums witnessed the contest.

Participants assured the police that they will not get involved in criminal activities and would help them during crucial times.