Pollution down, but eye injuries up

Lower pollution levels during Deepavali this year could indicate a drop in cracker-bursting, but the number of eye injuries remains high.

At least 120 cases of eye injuries were reported at various private and government hospitals across the city. Although the injuries are not severe in nature, the number of cases is high.

Narayana Nethralaya, which recorded 38 cases in 2018, saw 42 this year. Shankara Eye Hospital reported about 20 cases so far.

At the state-run Minto Ophthalmic Centre, 48 cases were reported last year while 36 people were treated this time. Out of this, loss of vision was reported in two children.