PoP idol vendors play religion card after BBMP drive

BBMP officials had to face the criticism of hurting religious sentiments after they raided vendors selling Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) on Wednesday.

South zone health officials conducted a raid against those selling PoP Ganesha idol at Lalbagh West Gate near RV College. Here, Sri Vinayaka & Co was caught manufacturing and selling hundreds of PoP Ganesha idols. Last year, the Palike had caught the company producing PoP idols and had issued a notice. However, this year also the company resumed the production.

A BBMP spokesperson said: “the sellers initially argued saying that there was a huge demand for the idols and that they would sell it outside the state."

"But later holding saffron flags, they surrounded the officials alleging that the BBMP was hurting the religious sentiments of the people by seizing PoP Ganesha idols. However, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, the sellers requested the BBMP for two days to clear the idols which the officials denied saying that the vendors were selling the idols in spite of being served with notices last year.

The BBMP seized 16 such idols and had to use cranes to lift the giant idols to move them onto trucks.