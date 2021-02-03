President Ram Nath Kovind to attend RGUHS convocation on Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind will be in the city on Sunday to attend the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The convocation is scheduled to be held at the Nimhans Convention Centre. Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar will be present.

The university will confer the Doctor of Science degree on renowned neurosurgeon Dr Alangar Sathyaranjandas Hegde (A S Hegde).