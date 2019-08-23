‘Pride Run’ to promote clean energy

City-based Chronic Foundation has launched a statewide campaign to spread awareness on green energy and its benefits.

The campaign, in tune with the global outcry against greenhouse gas emissions and programmes to promote clean energy, has the support of the state government and several independent organisations.

Developed around the theme ‘Catch-up Green Energy; Give up Brown Energy’, the campaign kicked off on July 1 and has been gaining traction among people of various walks of the society.

Ramesh Shivanna, Managing Trustee, Chronic Foundation, told DH that the campaign aims to sensitise people and industries about the adverse effects of greenhouse gas emission on the environment and people’s livelihood.

“The commercial and industrial sectors are the largest contributors to energy-related greenhouse gas emissions,” Shivanna, also the president of Karnataka Renewable Energy Systems Manufacturers Association (KRESMA), said.

“Resolving the challenges of climate change is possible only by cutting down carbon emission. The energy we all consume must be from carbon-free sources. Thought this campaign, we aim to achieve 100% cutdown of CO2 emissions,” he said.

“Currently 20% of Karnataka’s energy requirements are met through renewable energy sources. We’d like to increase it to 100% in a few years,” he said.

Promoters of the campaign are also encouraging the transport sector to use renewable energy. “India is currently in the fourth position among carbon-emitting countries,” said Basavaraju A B, Managing Director, KREDL. “About 24% of the emission is attributed to the transport sector. This presents a grim picture.” He said green vehicles are a possible solution that could pave the way for a major change.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Commerce and Industries, pointed out that Karnataka is the first state in the country to roll out electric vehicles, energy storage policy and to promote green mobility.

The foundation will hold a ‘Pride Run’ on September 8 at St Joseph’s High School grounds on Vittal Mallya Road at 5.30 am. Log onto www.priderun.in to register.