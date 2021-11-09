Private schools act on parents’ request, defer offline classes till Dec

Parents are reluctant to send their wards to schools post-Deepavali, forcing some to defer plans of resuming physical classes until December.

Ironically, even this decision has baffled a few parents. “We were preparing to send our son, who is studying Class 4, to school from Monday, but we received a communication on Saturday regarding the postponement,” a parent told DH.

School managements justified the postponement saying they acted in consideration with requests from parents of children in classes 1 to 5. The rainy weather has also prompted them to wait and watch for a few weeks.

“Though we are eager to get students on campus, some parents have requested us to wait. We have to respect their opinion,” said a principal of an ICSE school.

But some parents and private school managements allege financial considerations are behind the decision by some schools to defer offline classes.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said schools who have collected 100% fees and wanted to save on transportation have decided to defer offline classes.

“Elite and budget schools have opened, but a set of schools have not started offline classes considering the expenses,” Kumar said. “Some of them aren’t opening since they have to pay full salaries and manage costs of operating buses, besides having to pay for electricity and hire new teachers.”

