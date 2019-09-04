Prof N R Shetty to be felicitated

Prof N R Shetty, a former vice-chancellor of Bangalore University, will be felicitated by the Prof NR Shetty Felicitation Committee on September 5 at a ceremony to be held at Jnanajyothi Auditorium at Bengaluru Central University.

A commemorative volume on Prof NR Shetty will be released at the event. Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, former chief minister M Veerappa Moily and Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal will be present.

The committee is led by N Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte University, and counts several former vice-chancellors of state universities, retired judges, senior professors and literates among its members.