Prof R T Krishnan takes office as IIMB director

Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan on Monday took office as the director of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) following the superannuation of Prof G Raghuram.

Prof Krishnan was earlier director of IIM Indore. “It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India’s best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to redefine management education,” he said in a statement. Emphasising that an important priority for the IIMB was to further enhance impact, Prof Krishnan listed the multiple platforms, such as digital learning through MOOCs, and the outstanding research capabilities of its faculty that can enable the institution to achieve its vision.

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, said: “We are delighted to have Prof Rishikesha Krishnan as the IIMB’s director. As a well-regarded faculty member of the IIMB and a proven administrator during his term as the director of IIM Indore, Prof R T Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence.”

Prof Raghuram said: “I am certain the IIMB will benefit from his excellent scholarship, and administrative and people skills.”