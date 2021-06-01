PSI buys grocery for struggling blind couple

Finding a blind couple struggling to get food, a police sub-inspector attached with the Vijayanagara police station bought them groceries for two months, with the video of the kind act going viral.

As PSI Manu K walked into the police station at 8 am on Monday, he found the blind couple Basavaraju and Chinnamma seated in an autorickshaw with their two children. The couple told him that they were looking for someone who will give them food items. Manu was not aware that they are from a slum near the RMC Yard.

He bought them 50 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of oil, 10 kilograms dal and other essential items, including diapers for the children. He also organised an autorickshaw to send the couple and their children home. The couple requested the auto driver to shoot a video of them describing Manu’s generosity, which has now gone viral.

In the video, Basavaraju described the challenges he faced in earning to put food on the table for his family. So, he went with his wife and children in search of help and did not realise that they had landed at the police station premises. Manu noticed them as they looked around for help.

Manu told DH: “I bought them what they needed and did not know that the video (of the act) would go viral. I am glad I could get them groceries for the next two months. I am ready to provide them more if they need.”