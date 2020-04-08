Rain lashes parts of Bengaluru, thundershower in some areas

Several parts of the city received light to heavy showers on Tuesday evening.
Hennur, Banaswadi, Madiwala, Gandhinagar and surrounding areas saw thundershowers, while several other areas received light rain. The rest of the city was under an overcast sky which threatened to pour anytime.
Tree fall was reported from Madiwala and Gandhinagar. However, there were no casualties as the lockdown has removed traffic from the roads. Fire department personnel cleared the trees.
A personnel on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike helpline said the corporation officials reported about the flooding in some streets, but there were no complaints from the public yet.
