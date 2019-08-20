Rainfall intensity likely to drop in Bengaluru

Though the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, the intensity of the showers will lessen in the next two days, according to the weather forecast.

However, Bengaluru Urban witnessed comparatively modest rainfall compared to North and Rural regions on Monday.

Hosakote region of Bengaluru Urban witnessed the highest rainfall on Monday at 76 mm followed by Srinivasapura in Nelamangala with 73 mm. Siddanahosahalli in Bengaluru North received 69.5 mm, Hagaribommanahlli witnessed 64 mm and Shivanagara recorded 63.5 mm rainfall.

While Hanagal recorded 0 mm rain, Bannerghatta region received 8.5 mm, Kanakapura region 3 mm, Attibele 1.5 mm, Mayasandra 3.5 mm and Bommasandra saw 2 mm rainfall.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru witnessed rainfall at an average of 68 mm on Monday against the record 85 mm rain on Sunday. The forecast says rainfall is likely to drop to an average of 30 mm in the next two days.

However, apart from the few commercial areas witnessing traffic havoc due to the downpour, the city did not see much damage to public property on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) call centre received a complaint of waterlogging from Subhash Nagar along Begur Road.