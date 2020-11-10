Rajyotsava award to dairy expert Dr Manche Gowda

Dr C N Manche Gowda, noted educationist and former managing director of Bangalore Dairy and Mother Dairy, has been bestowed with the Rajyotsava award for his contribution to the field of dairy technology.

Dr Gowda, currently honorary secretary, Janatha Education Society’s Vivekananda Educational Institutions, had initiated revolutionary steps in dairy technology in Karnataka by introducing Holstein Friesian cows from Europe and Murrah buffaloes from Punjab. He was instrumental in promoting the brand ‘Nandini’ during his stint in the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

A native of Chikkamavattur village in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, Dr Gowda studied dairy technology in Punjab, England, Australia and the US.

The World Bank had previously appointed him an advisor to the Dairy Development Republic of Yemen. Dr Gowda has received several awards, including the President of India medal and the Kempegowda award. Tumkur University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2020.