Rajyotsava award to dairy expert Dr Manche Gowda

Rajyotsava award to dairy expert Dr Manche Gowda

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2020, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 01:40 ist
Credit: DH

Dr C N Manche Gowda, noted educationist and former managing director of Bangalore Dairy and Mother Dairy, has been bestowed with the Rajyotsava award for his contribution to the field of dairy technology. 

Dr Gowda, currently honorary secretary, Janatha Education Society’s Vivekananda Educational Institutions, had initiated revolutionary steps in dairy technology in Karnataka by introducing Holstein Friesian cows from Europe and Murrah buffaloes from Punjab. He was instrumental in promoting the brand ‘Nandini’ during his stint in the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). 

A native of Chikkamavattur village in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, Dr Gowda studied dairy technology in Punjab, England, Australia and the US.  

The World Bank had previously appointed him an advisor to the Dairy Development Republic of Yemen. Dr Gowda has received several awards, including the President of India medal and the Kempegowda award. Tumkur University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2020. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajyotsava awards
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 