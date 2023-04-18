RCB vs CSK: Fans go all out to grab tickets sold in black

Fans who hung around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday were ready to splurge a fortune on tickets sold in black to witness the high-octane match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

This reporter hung around the crowd to witness hopeful fans making lightning deals to exchange precious tickets for exorbitant amounts and others desperately pleading with dealers on the phone. Not too far from one of the gates, one of the deals was underway just minutes before the toss. A ticket that was originally priced between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,500 was sold for Rs 15,000.

Elsewhere, men stood discussing potential prices they were willing to pay should someone selling black tickets show up. “I am willing to pay Rs 6,000 for a gallery ticket, but nobody has come selling any yet,” said a college student, who was waiting since 3.30 pm. One of them remarked that a deal he saw online demanded Rs 48,000 for a VIP ticket.

Fans were confident about tickets being available. “Let’s wait until 6.30 or 7 pm. Many people come here with tickets to sell. We will surely get a few for a good deal,” one of them assured the others.

A group of six men from Haveri stood near the metro exit close to Gate 21 of the stadium, visibly upset. They had reached the stadium around 3 pm and, since then, had been trying to connect with one of their friends who bought match tickets on their behalf.

Their friend reportedly took Rs 8,000 from each of the six people but did not show up. “We feel cheated by him, especially because we also spent so much on travel to get here,” one of them told DH.