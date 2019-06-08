Religare clarifies on insurance fraud charges

A day after Deccan Herald reported about the police complaint filed against Religare Health Insurance (RHI) and its officials by a resident of Vyalikaval over charges of forging medical records, the company has clarified that the allegations of complainant Rathna Bai are baseless and has already been rejected by the Bima Lokpal Karyalaya (Office of Insurance Ombudsman), Karnataka.

In an official mail to DH, a spokesperson of the insurance company stated that all the allegations have been dismissed by the ombudsman.



"The allegations were rejected on the ground that the complainant had not undergone a pre-policy medical check-up along with proof of dates and non-declaration of pre-existing diseases. Similar claims were also filed with another health insurance company, amounting to cheating," the spokesperson said.

Further, the spokesperson also stated that the complainant had initially concealed the pre-existing disease of hypertension and when discovered later by RHI, it requested for endorsement by her. "However, the complainant still did not reveal two other pre-existing ailments viz a viz, Cerebro-Vascular Accident (CVA) and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)," the statement said.