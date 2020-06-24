Renewed lockdown sputters on first day, many businesses still open

The City corporation’s sweeping lockdowns and seal downs of several areas got off to a less than stellar start on Tuesday as a large number of shops, road traffic and people continued to operate in the designated areas.

While Chickpete, KR Market, Chamarajpet, VV Puram and Siddapura are all under renewed lockdown restrictions, many commercial establishments in these areas appeared unfazed by government restrictions. On Avenue Road and within Chickpete, many shops continued to remain open for business.

Staff from the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were found attempting to close down the stores and roadside vendors trying to filter back.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Dr Lokesh, Special Commissioner, BBMP, admitted that lapses had taken place. “This is the first day, however. From tomorrow everything will be shut down,” he said.

At the historic KR Market building and annexe, however, all trading had ceased. Groups of forlorn daily-wage fruit and vegetable traders said they had not been informed that the market would be shut down. Many had arrived with a full load of vegetables and fruits to sell during the day.

“During the three months of the lockdown we suffered without any work and it looks as though we must suffer again,” said Vanivelu, 52, a fruit seller from Nayandahalli.

Raghu, 30, another trader, added: “The police have tried to chase us off, but we begged them to be allowed to sell off our stock today at least. They have given us until the evening.”

Illogical decision

The sight of the quiet spaces of KR Market contrasted with the traffic’s roar along the main roads and side roads, where lockdown restrictions were not in place. Several shop owners whose establishments had been shuttered said the closing of the market made no sense.

They pointed out that many of the market’s daily-wage traders have simply moved some distance towards Chamarajpet, where they continued to carry out sales.

“I see no logic in the BBMP shutting up KR Market when all the people they say are responsible for community transmission of Covid-19 are continuing their activities just outside the market area,” said Syed Abid, clothing wholesaler.

VV Puram, Siddapura

In VV Puram, at the popular Food Street, which is also subject to close down order, some eateries remained active, although the owner of one such establishment said he would be closing up on Tuesday evening.

“We have had virtually no business since Lockdown 1.0 on March 25. We tried to resume the eatery at the end of May but it is clear now that we were just wasting our effort. There are no customers and no money. It is better to close up and sleep for the next 15 days,” said Jagadish.

Girish, the owner of another eatery 100 metres away said he concurred with the BBMP’s seal down order. “There are 12 positive Covid-19 cases within 500 metres of this street,” he said.

At the largely residential Siddapura Ward, near Lalbagh, which has 11 confirmed cases, the free movement of residents into and outside the ward continued unabated. At one sealed-down road in the ward, barricades had been removed and placed to the side.

The police said they would close up entryways into the ward on Tuesday evening after residents had returned home.