Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru to be low-key; AP police contingent to take part

The prevailing Covid-19 situation means that the 73rd Republic Day celebrations to be held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground will be low-key like last year.

Officials have banned public and schoolchildren from joining the celebrations at the ground. Due to the state government’s Covid-19 restrictions, officials have invited only 200 people to the event.

“Seating arrangements have been made for 200 invitees adhering to social-distancing norms. CCTVs have been installed across the premises and we request all the attendees to follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB),” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be unfurling the tricolour and receiving the guard of honour. A total of 16 contingents of the military and paramilitary along with state forces, including Border Security Force (BSF), home guards, traffic wardens, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), fire and emergency services, and dog squads will take part in the parade.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant said: “The Government of India has started a new practice of exchange of contingents from other states for the parade. This time, a unit of the Andhra Pradesh police will be a part of the Republic Day parade in Karnataka.”

The commissioner also said all security measures are in place and 1,400 police personnel will be on duty on the day to ensure celebrations go on smoothly.

