Republic Day in Bengaluru a quiet, low-key affair; mostly confined to govt institutions

The Republic Day celebrations in the city were quiet, low-key and largely restricted to government institutions amid the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unfurled the tricolour and presided over the celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in the heart of Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

In order to keep the event simple, the district administration had banned the entry of the public into the venue and capped the number of invitees at 200.

The highlight of this year’s parade was the participation of a contingent from the Andhra Pradesh police. Besides, contingents from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, traffic wardens, home guards, fire services and dog squads took part in the parade.

Unlike during previous years, Republic Day was largely observed at government institutions and only a handful of private establishments.

Focus on women's health

At Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, women rights activist, founder and mentor of Global Concerns India, Brinda Adige, took part in the celebration and hoisted the tricolour. The hospital has supported women’s health and wellness this Republic Day.

Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty took part in the Republic Day celebrations at the Lokayukta office on Ambedkar Veedhi.

Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal unfurled the national flag on the Jnanabharathi campus located off Mysuru Road in the western parts of the city.

Greetings in the sky

Canara Bank deployed an aeroplane to extend Republic Day greetings to Bengalureans.

