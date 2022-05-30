Residents clean up Bengaluru's Thalaghattapura Road

Nearly one tonne of waste was collected during the drive that lasted for two hours

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2022, 00:09 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 00:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

More than a kilometre of the road leading to Vajramuneshwara Temple in Thalaghattapura, filled with all types of waste, turned spick and span by Sunday afternoon, thanks to the efforts of over 50 residents, who were backed by four organisations and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The cleanliness drive was initiated by Gayitri Handanahal, 73, who lives close by. The stretch, she said, was filled with garbage although it was close to the temple.

“I wanted to clean the entire stretch. When I reached out to the BBMP, they willingly extended their support by providing vehicles, gloves, and a few civic workers. People of all walks of life joined in cleaning the stretch,” Gayitri said.

Waste Impact Trust, The Indian Ploggers Army, Changemakers of Kanakapura Road and Rotary Bengaluru Harmony were part of the drive.

The septuagenarian hoped people would stop throwing garbage in the future. Former corporator Arya Srinivas, she said, has also promised to ensure the stretch is beautified to discourage people from defacing it.

Bengaluru
cleaning
BBMP
Thalaghattapura

