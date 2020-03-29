Restrict movement of people: Petroleum dealers to govt

Despite fuel consumption falling by nearly 60% in the city, the association of petroleum dealers believe needless vehicular movement is continuing.

They urged the government to further clamp down the movement of people and make face masks mandatory while entering fuel stations.

Tharanath, vice-president, Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Dealers Association, said nearly 400 stations in the city have seen a drop in consumption.

“As on Friday, the average daily sale of petrol has come down from 6 kl to less than 3 km, while diesel sale saw a big reduction from 4 kl to 1 kl,” he said.

He said the consumption figures are high enough to suggest that people without an essential need are continuing to commute and more stringent restrictions are needed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

‘Staff safety is a priority’

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“We are also worried for the safety of the staffers at the fuel stations. Despite requests, vehicle owners do not come in a queue and most of them do not wear masks. Our staffers are providing a major essential service and they deserve to work in a safe environment without the risk of infection,” Tharanath said.

Fuel dealers feel those in logistic and other essential sectors show responsibility in following the rules to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak, while members of the public do not seem to understand the seriousness of the infection.