Retired BU professor on list of top scientists in world

Dr I S Shivakumara, a former professor of mathematics at Bangalore University, has been recognised as among the top scientists in the world by Stanford University, US.

Only two per cent of researchers from India have made it to the list and Prof Shivakumara is one of them, BU said in a statement.

Prof Shivakumar secured a rank of 1,494 on the list of top scientists in the world. His area of research is fluid dynamics and his contribution has been recognised in the field of mechanical engineering and transport.

Prof Shivakumara has published over 220 research papers in reputable national and international journals. He worked as a visiting scientist at Max Planck Institute, Bremen, Germany, The Hong Kong University, Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, Yonsei University, Seoul, and carried out collaborative research, the statement added.