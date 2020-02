REVA University on Saturday felicitated M R Doreswamy, Advisor (Education Reforms) to the Government of Karnataka.

Doreswamy, who’s the chancellor of PES University, was honoured by REVA varsity chancellor P Shyama Raju.

Doreswamy, who spoke at the event, asked REVA University to focus on international partnerships and invite faculty and students from abroad to study on its mini-USA campus,

a press release said.