Ride With Soldiers: Bike rally draws hundreds in Bengaluru

Sunday morning saw hundreds of bikes participate in a rally commemorating the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Starting early, the rally wove through the city from the Manekshaw Parade Grounds to BGS Stadium, Vijayanagar.

The 'Ride With Soldiers' event was jointly organised by the Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association, She for Society, a women bikers' NGO, and A7 Entertainment.

Brigadier Rajesh Panicker VSM flagged off the bike rally, which included 300 Veer Naris (war widows) and ex-soldiers each, along with hundreds of soldiers and Tornadoes from the Border Security Force.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas and pay a heartfelt tribute to the survivors, and soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War, whilst also celebrating patriotism and the spirit of unity.

Two Kargil heroes, Naveen Nagappa and Col. Oommen Jacob, were also felicitated during the event, along with the 300 Veer Naris. A 1,000-foot Indian flag was hoisted at the BGS Stadium and a wreath was laid at the Amar Jawan Statue. Tornadoes also conducted a bike stunt show, enthralling the audience.