Rowdy parade in all police stations on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

In order to prevent crimes like chain-snatching, thefts and other anti-social activities on Ganesh Chaturthi, the West division police conducted rowdy parades in all the police stations in their division on Thursday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil instructed his subordinates in all 18 police stations, including JJ Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Kengeri, Kalasipalya, Jnanabharathi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Chandra Layout, Kamakshipalya, Vijayanagar, Magadi Road and KP Agrahara, to conduct the rowdy parade.

Accordingly, rowdies and habitual offenders were summoned to the police station in the early hours.

The police strictly warned them to refrain from getting involved in any unwanted activities, especially during the festival season. They were also questioned about their present activities and about the other rowdies who are at large. A few habitual robbers, who were arrested and out on bail, have been told to appear before the police on Friday.