RTO cracks down on traffic rule violations

Officials of the RTO have booked 668 cases against 668 vehicle owners and seized 60 vehicles for violating traffic rules in June.

Led by Joint Commissioner J Gnanendra Kumar, RTO officials checked 3,524 vehicles. Auto rickshaws carrying children beyond stipulated capacity, maxi cabs and minivans that violated permits were booked for violations.

Following the recent high court order to ensure that goods vehicles do not carry passengers, the officials conducted special drives, checked 15,900 such vehicles and booked cases against 558 of them. As many as 125 vehicles were seized and Rs 12 lakh was collected as penalty.

Hearing a PIL filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in April, the court directed the government to take necessary action to stop the use of goods vehicles to transport people. The had government promised to submit an action plan. Kumar said permits of 158 vehicles and registration certificates of 113 others were cancelled as a disciplinary measure.