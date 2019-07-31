RV Road metro southwest entry shut from Aug 1

The southwest entrance to RV Road metro station will be closed from Thursday as work to raze a part of the station on the west side for integrating it with a new station is to begin.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the existing station will be integrated with the new station for RV Road-Bommasandra metro line (Reach 5) of Namma Metro's Phase 2 project.

"This modification is to integrate the existing platform (towards Nagasandra) with the new platform (towards Bommasandra)," it said.

BMRCL's chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said razing a portion of the metro station was necessary to avoid cutting trees inside the Laxman Rao Park and ensure passenger convenience.

He said the modification works will be done in stages. "The first stage of modification is to the southwest entry connecting the concourse to the platforms, which will be closed from August 1," he said.

The northwest entry to the station with staircase and the lift from the ground to concourse as well as concourse to the platform, will be available in order to access the existing platform for travel towards Nagasandra.

A BMRCL source said even if the platform had to be closed at a later stage, train operations will continue but there won't be any stoppage at the RV Road station.

According to an official, several meetings have been held to figure out the best way to take up the work causing minimum inconvenience to passengers. "There are plans to continue normal operations even when we begin work on the northwest entry. However, a decision will be taken in the coming days," the official said.