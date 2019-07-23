RWA members booked for employing manual scavengers

The city police have booked the office-bearers of an upscale residential apartment complex in Kudlu under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act for employing labourers to clean the sewage tank on July 15.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the residents, the Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department, Ravi Kumar, inspected the apartment.

On Sunday, he filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police.

In his complaint, he held the president of the resident welfare association of Purva Skywood Apartment on Haralur Main Road, Ashwin Kumar Singh, and secretary, JCR Acharya, responsible for hiring labourers to clean the sewerage tank manually.

Though the association office-bearers claimed that they had used the machinery to clean the tank, it was alleged that labourers were forced to climb down into the tank to clean the sludge.

The police have summoned the accused for questioning and are investigating further.