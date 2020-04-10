Satsang Foundation distributes ration to stranded labourers

To support the poor and stranded migrant workers in various parts of the city, The Satsang Foundation, led by Sri M, has been distributing groceries and food to the labourers’ families.

Launching a nationwide initiative to support migrant workers, including in Bengaluru, the volunteers of the foundation have raised donations to provide a 14-day provision box to the migrant workforce and the needy.

The boxes contain 10 kg rice, two kg wheat flour, one kg suji, one kg dal, one kg sugar, one packet salt and edible oil.

The volunteers have branched out across the city and are distributing it in two phases. In Phase 1, about 300 boxes were distributed across North Bengaluru, focusing on Jalahalli and Thanisandra. Similarly, 300 boxes were handed out in areas around the Bommanahalli industrial area.

Under Phase 200 kits were distributed in Koramangala and 100 boxes among the smaller settlements in and around Central Bengaluru.