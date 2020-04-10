Satsang Foundation distributes ration to labourers

Satsang Foundation distributes ration to stranded labourers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 01:07 ist
Volunteers of The Satsang Foundation, Bengaluru hand over 14-days provision boxes to migrant workers in Thanisandra in Bengaluru. DH Photo

To support the poor and stranded migrant workers in various parts of the city, The Satsang Foundation, led by Sri M, has been distributing groceries and food to the labourers’ families.

Launching a nationwide initiative to support migrant workers, including in Bengaluru, the volunteers of the foundation have raised donations to provide a 14-day provision box to the migrant workforce and the needy.

The boxes contain 10 kg rice, two kg wheat flour, one kg suji, one kg dal, one kg sugar, one packet salt and edible oil.

The volunteers have branched out across the city and are distributing it in two phases. In Phase 1, about 300 boxes were distributed across North Bengaluru, focusing on Jalahalli and Thanisandra. Similarly, 300 boxes were handed out in areas around the Bommanahalli industrial area.

Under Phase 200 kits were distributed in Koramangala and 100 boxes among the smaller settlements in and around Central Bengaluru. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Migrants
Food
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 no blank cheque to flout human rights: UN

COVID-19 no blank cheque to flout human rights: UN

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 